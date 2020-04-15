It is common knowledge that the world is not in normal times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is trying to stay safe in order not to be a casualty of this novel virus which has already claimed over one hundred and twenty thousand lives the world over. Everybody is trying to help salvage the situation one way or the other.

Ghanaian writer and poet, Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr. has written a piece on the current state of affairs in the universe. It is entitled, ‘Dark Wind’. The poet celebrated his birthday on 13th April and says this is his present to the world in this time of adversity.

Read below:

DARK WIND

Did we anticipate our securities turning into insecurities?

What about clutching for necessities due to lack of amenities?

Making the wealthy vulnerable

And the needy honourable

If only humanity had not exhibited such intense callous

We would have eschewed all forms of pretense and pompous

Now we live in uncertain times

Of which some have attributed to certain crimes

Let us not lose focus in the battle for survival

In our quest for redemption and revival

We must keep afloat the concept of we

Whilst suppressing the idea of me

An indication of how the world is connected

Proven by the ripple effect when one gets infected

We live together in isolation

Giving left overs as donation and seeking recognition

I need you, you need them, they need us

In order to stay alive

Appreciate the sacrifices of those on the battle field, thus

A thumbs up to one another as we strive

In trying times we need to be each other’s keeper

Undergo soul searching and delve deeper

Rather, if we become disillusioned and derail

The enemy will prevail

It is not a moment to care for your own

Without tagging along those left alone

For it is such shakiness shown

That makes the ice cream drop from the cone

Indeed a dark wind has blown

Un vento oscuro ha soffiato

After the murkiness cometh clarity

To value mankind under the scope of parity

We will surely overcome this test in our class

Being hopefully certain all shall pass

Written by: Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr.