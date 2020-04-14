COVID-19: Stop Storming My House For Food – Gender Minister

Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection, says Ghanaians have been bothering her home in their numbers for food due to the COVD-19 lockdown.

She, however, appealed to them to stop coming to her house for food but rather go to her office within the Ministries enclave, for food.

She told Kwabena Prah Jnr, host of the Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday, April 14 that: “I went round helping in the distribution of food to the needy and vulnerable. When I returned home in the evening, hundreds of people have gathered in front of my house waiting for me to return home to give them food”.

“Please, I want to appeal to the public that the food is not being distributed in my house.

“Nobody should come to my house for food. You can all come to the Ministries for the food, not my home.

“I have personally ordered five hundred packs of food to be distributed but please nobody should come to my house for it.”

---classfmonline