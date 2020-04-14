GB Foods Donate GHC100,000 Plus Goods To The COVID 19 Fund

GB Foods, producers of the Gino range of products, has donated 100,000 Ghana cedis to the COVID-19 trust fund. The company also donated food products and a range of Veronica buckets worth 250,000 cedis to the fund.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House managing director of GB Foods, David Afflu, indicated the company was touched by the exemplary leadership showed by President Akufo-Addo hence the donation.

GB Foods has been in operation for over 40 years spanning several African countries. GB Foods, with Gino, Jumbo, Pomo tomato paste as some of the flagship products, originates from Barcelona, Spain and has a flourishing production factory that employs hundreds of Ghanaians.

Mr. Afflu said the company will continue to partner with the government in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We as a company takes safety and health issues very seriously and that is why we are here to donate to the fund. We are doing so because we trust and believe in the leadership of the President to see the country through this unfortunate pandemic. It is only in an atmosphere of peace and a disease-free environment that a business like ours can grow," Mr. Afflu added.

GB Foods also donated hand sanitisers to the Noguchi & Accra Regional Hospital.

Receiving the cash and items the chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund, Sophia Akufo, acknowledged the contribution of GB Foods to the Ghanaian economy.

"I must admit Gino is a household name and a regular feature in most meals at home. We are particularly happy with this donation and we promise every penny of it will be used for the benefit of the vulnerable in society," she added.