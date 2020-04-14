PJS Food Limited Donates GHC50,000 And Rice Worth GHC15,000 Cedis To The COVID-19 Trust Fund

The Indian company which imports the popular red eagle rice and oil products made the contribution at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Established 10 years ago, the company employs 50 Ghanaians and it is currently exploring avenues to go into local rice production.

Presenting the cheque managing director, Mr. Sachin Gupta, indicated that the company has confidence in the ability of President Akufo-Addo to address the threat posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We see ourselves as Ghanaians and once our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, made the call for corporate organizations to contribute to the fund, we decided to answer the call and that is why we are here today to donate our quota.

We are hopeful it will go a long way to alleviate especially the plight of the needy and vulnerable in society." Mr. Gupta indicated.

Receiving the cash and items donated chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund, Sophia Akuffo, said that the trust exists for the needy and assured that the money and items donated will to go to alleviate their plight.

She added the trust fund is in the process of setting up a bank account and other administrative tools to ensure the transparent use of the money accrued so far.