COVID-19 Lockdown: Christians Must Realize The Importance Of Social Media In Evangelism—Prophet James Owusu

Prophet James Owusu of the True Light Worship Centre has urged the Christian community and the clergy in particular to acknowledge the positive impact of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Christian ministry.

Speaking in an interview, the head of the City of Testimonies branch of the True Light Worship Centre in Tema, said Christians must explore the advantages of modern communication technology such as the Internet and social media as a tool to spread the message of Jesus Christ to the world.

He said fierce criticisms of social media and misconceptions about its negative impact on Christianity have proven to be inaccurate as most preachers are now resorting to online services since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on public gatherings including religious activities.

According to him, the initial criticisms of the internet age by some Christians and church leaders were clearly borne out of a lack of understanding, reiterating that technology is a massive tool for effective evangelism.

Prophet Owusu, however, called for responsible use of communication technology, warning that uncontrolled use of new media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram can lead to addiction which can impact negatively an individual's social and religious life.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, declared a partial lockdown in parts of the country effective Monday, March 30, 2020, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The 2-week lockdown will extend the period of the closure of churches as the government has already imposed limitations on social gatherings such as church meetings.

In response to the shutdown, most Christian organizations have resorted to live