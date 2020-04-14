ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.04.2020 General News

Covid-19: Barack Obama Speaks On Racial, Socio-economic Factors

By News Desk
Covid-19: Barack Obama Speaks On Racial, Socio-economic Factors
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Former US President, Barack Obama, has pointed out how racial and socio-economic factors are playing a critical in determining persons who are the hardest hit for coronavirus.

According to him, there can be no denying in the United States that racial and socioeconomic issues are playing a role in those worst hit by coronavirus.

He made the observation in a tweet, saying the pandemic “is a reminder for our policymakers to keep our most vulnerable communities at the forefront when making decisions.”

He tweeted: “We can't deny that racial and socioeconomic factors are playing a role in who is being hit the hardest by the virus.”

The US remains the worst-hit coronavirus nation with over 500,000 infections and 22,000 deaths.

Television personality, Oprah Winfrey, had earlier pointed out that Covid-19 was “having a deadly impact on the African-American Community.”

414202054130-j4eq2762gb-img-20200414-wa0003-576x1024

—Daily Guide

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

Bribery Charges Against Me False – TOR Boss
22 minutes ago

Covid-19: 44,000 Additional Samples To Be Tested– GHS
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line