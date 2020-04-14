Covid-19: Barack Obama Speaks On Racial, Socio-economic Factors By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Former US President, Barack Obama, has pointed out how racial and socio-economic factors are playing a critical in determining persons who are the hardest hit for coronavirus. According to him, there can be no denying in the United States that racial and socioeconomic issues are playing a role in those worst hit by coronavirus. He made the observation in a tweet, saying the pandemic “is a reminder for our policymakers to keep our most vulnerable communities at the forefront when making decisions.” He tweeted: “We can't deny that racial and socioeconomic factors are playing a role in who is being hit the hardest by the virus.” The US remains the worst-hit coronavirus nation with over 500,000 infections and 22,000 deaths. Television personality, Oprah Winfrey, had earlier pointed out that Covid-19 was “having a deadly impact on the African-American Community.” —Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaLockdownBarack Obama
Covid-19: Barack Obama Speaks On Racial, Socio-economic Factors
Former US President, Barack Obama, has pointed out how racial and socio-economic factors are playing a critical in determining persons who are the hardest hit for coronavirus.
According to him, there can be no denying in the United States that racial and socioeconomic issues are playing a role in those worst hit by coronavirus.
He made the observation in a tweet, saying the pandemic “is a reminder for our policymakers to keep our most vulnerable communities at the forefront when making decisions.”
He tweeted: “We can't deny that racial and socioeconomic factors are playing a role in who is being hit the hardest by the virus.”
The US remains the worst-hit coronavirus nation with over 500,000 infections and 22,000 deaths.
Television personality, Oprah Winfrey, had earlier pointed out that Covid-19 was “having a deadly impact on the African-American Community.”
—Daily Guide
