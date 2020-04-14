First United Nations “Solidarity Flights” To Bring COVID-19 Medical Supplies To 54 African Nations

At a press conference in Geneva, Elisabeth Byrs, for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), announced that the first United Nations “solidarity flights” would depart Addis Ababa later this day and would carry COVID-19 medical supplies to 54 African nations.

The cargo included one million face masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, gowns, masks, medical aprons, and thermometers, as well as ventilators - enough to protect health workers while treating more than 30,000 patients across the continent.

This was by far the largest single shipment of supplies since the start of the pandemic; it would ensure that people living in countries with some of the weakest health systems were able to get tested and treated while ensuring that health workers on the frontlines were properly protected.

WFP was setting up the Addis Ababa Humanitarian Air Hub this week to help transport protective equipment, medical supplies, and humanitarian workers across Africa for the COVID-19 response, as well as ensuring Medevac for humanitarian responders.

WFP was ready to set up the logistics backbone for global COVID-19 efforts and it urgently needed $350 million to do so; however, as of 14 April, only 24 per cent, or $84 million, had been received for those vital services.

Margaret Harris, for the World Health Organisation (WHO), underlined the importance of WFP air bridges and stressed that collaboration, including between United Nations agencies, was essential to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Answering questions, Ms. Byrs said that WFP worked with private actors, for example the Jack Ma Foundation, and with regional institutions, such as African regional centres for disease control. Once again, she underlined the importance of receiving the funding to enable WFP to fully support the solidarity flights, which were to bring COVID-19 medical supplies to countries in Africa. The cargo that had landed in Addis Ababa would be loaded to five planes and taken to regional hubs, including in Djibouti, Tanzania and Sudan, whence it would be transported to specific countries.