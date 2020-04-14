COVID-19: Minerals Commission Receives Essential Items From JMPL Mine

JMPL Mine Support Services has presented variety of essential items to the Minerals Commission to protect the staff and clients of the Commission against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Operations Manager of JMPL Mine Support Services, Mr. Sam Akoto presented the items which include Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Veronica Buckets, Hand Gloves, Hand Tissues, Liquid Soap and Bottled Water.

In a brief speech during the presentation, Mr. Akoto mentioned that Corporate Social Responsibility is a fundamental aspect of JMPL Mine Support Services’ values and it is in this light that the company is reaching out to its partners to help safeguard their health towards a more sustainable future.

He noted that if all corporate entities re-focus their Social Responsibility initiatives towards supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the country will be able to fight off the pandemic early enough for normalcy to prevail thereby reducing the burden on Government’s budget.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Minerals Commission, the CEO, Mr. Addae Antwi-Boasiako thanked the company for the gesture at this critical period of the COVID-19 pandemic where Government and businesses budgets have been thrown out of gear.

He assured that the Commission will use the items judiciously by allocating some to the Sector Ministry as well as the Regional and District offices of the Commission to ensure that, all are adequately protected in their line of providing regulatory support to all Producing Mines and Mine Support Service Companies.

Pic caption: From left: Mr. Antwi-Boasiako Mincom CEO receiving some of the items

From right: Mr. Akoto of JMPL Mine Support Services Presents the items