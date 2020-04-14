KUC Law Student Establishes His Name in Legal Education; Publishes First Law Paper

A level 200 Law student at the City campus of Kings University College Ghana, KUC has established his name into the history books of the premier university by publishing a maiden academic law paper. The Kings University College faculty of Law, Governance and International Relations LLB Law program is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast and the university beats the University of Cape Coast in the 2019 law challenge program telecast on TV3.

The well-articulated Law paper titled "Medical Law and Misrepresentation in the practice of Homeopathy and Alternative Medicine in Ghana: Lessons learnt in Studying law and Practicing holistic medicine" highlights the challenges in the practice of Holistic Medicine and the liabilities of the practitioners in the Medical sector.

The law paper was published in the Scholars International Journal of Law, Crime and Justice in the United Arab Emirates, UAE. The author, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu who aside reading Law in KUC is a distinguished researcher and practitioner of Holistic Medicine in Ghana. He aims to specialize in Medical law to help address the numerous challenges in the holistic medical field and champion medical law in Ghana.

In 2019, at just 34 years, he was conferred honorary professor of Holistic Medicine and Naturopathy by the Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University, Ukraine making him one of the youngest professors in Ghana.

Dr. Nyarkotey Obu with his impressive experience in Holistic Medicine serves as the President of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, Tema Community 7 and RNG Medicine Research lab in community 18.

The renowned Doctor over the years is the formulator of many natural drugs and has three patent-pending to his credits in the Country. He is also recognized and authority in prostate cancer research and education. He continues to raise the bar of legal education for students in Ghana and KUC.

Below is a link to read the Law Paper:

https://saudijournals.com/journal-details/sijlcj/Volume-3;/Issue-04