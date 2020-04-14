Covid-19: Flouters Of Lockdown Will Get 10 Years Imprisonment, GHC60k Fine – Police

Persons who breach the lockdown measures in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Areas will face a jail term of four up to 10 years.

Liable offenders may also face a fine of GhC12,000 to GHC60,000 following successful investigation and prosecution.

Head of Prosecutions at the Accra Regional Police Command ACP Lydia Donkor made this known at Tuesday’s press briefing on COVID-19 at the Ministry of Information.

She revealed that 406 persons have been arrested during the lockdown period. 103 are in custody, 248 have been granted bail and 41 have been processed for court.

Breakdown of cases per regions; Greater Accra 161, Ashanti 70, Volta 67, Western 8, Eastern 6, Western North 31, Bono, 20, Northern 9, Central, 24, North East 1, Upper East 8, Upper West 2, Western North 8.

She said “the Ghana Police Service wishes to advise the general public once again to comply with all the rules and regulations governing the imposition of restrictions act. All my colleague heads of legal and prosecution in other regions have been charged to ensure that they enforce section 6 of the imposition of restrictions 2020 act 1012.”

“And I’ll state here for emphasis that if you are arrested you will be prosecuted after successful investigations and you are found guilty,” she added.

