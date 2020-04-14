ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
14.04.2020 General News

Covid-19: 406 Arrested For Flouting Lockdown Directive - Police

By News Desk
A total of 406 people across the country have been arrested for flouting the government's movement restrictions directive over the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed today by the Police PRO at a media briefing held by the Ministry of Information.

More to follow....
---graphic.com.gh

