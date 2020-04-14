Covid-19: 406 Arrested For Flouting Lockdown Directive - Police By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic A total of 406 people across the country have been arrested for flouting the government's movement restrictions directive over the coronavirus pandemic.This was disclosed today by the Police PRO at a media briefing held by the Ministry of Information.More to follow....---graphic.com.gh CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghanalockdown
Covid-19: 406 Arrested For Flouting Lockdown Directive - Police
A total of 406 people across the country have been arrested for flouting the government's movement restrictions directive over the coronavirus pandemic.
This was disclosed today by the Police PRO at a media briefing held by the Ministry of Information.
More to follow....
