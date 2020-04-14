Covid-19: 8 Deaths, 17 Recoveries

Listen to article

Ghana has recorded 10 deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

Two critically ill.

17 persons have recovered.

Two tested negative after treatment.

cases remain 566.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS who gave an update of the global and local situation, said aggressive tracing, testing and treatment has been Ghana's approach to get ahead of the virus and contain it.

He said in Ghana, a total of 37,954 persons had been tested with 566 cases confirmed for COVID-19, as at the close of day on Saturday April 11.

Of the number, 58% are males and 42% female.

“This accounts for a per capita testing to 1,265 per 1,000,000, the highest in Africa, followed by South Africa with a per capita testing of 1,161 per million population.”

Ghana’s testing regime puts the country at 14th in the world.

As at the said date, 44,421 samples had been taken, with tests per capita at 1480/1,000,000.

Covid-19, Ghana as at 12th April, 2020 Category Recovered & Discharged Well / Responding to Treatment in Facilities / Home / Isolation Critical / Moderately Ill Dead Total General Surveillance 83 150 2 8 243 Travellers undergoing mandatory quarantine (Accra) 0 105 0 0 105 Travellers under mandatory quarantine (Tamale) 0 10 0 0 10 Enhanced contact tracing 0 208 0 0 208 Total 83 473 2 8 566

---graphic.com.gh