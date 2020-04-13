Put Politics Aside, Support Akufo-Addo Fight Covid-19 – Bawumia Urges Ghanaians

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaians to come together irrespective of their political differences to help win the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Ghana’s current case count is 566, with the death toll at eight. Four people have, however, fully recovered from the disease.

Dr. Bawumia, after launching the GH COVID-19 Tracker App on Monday, April 13, 2020, said, “It is very important that we stay together as a country and support the President regardless of your political party and leave politics aside for now and support the President to win this battle together. Let us speak with one voice in Ghana and follow the directions that will keep us and our families and neighbours safe. Let us observe the social distancing and wash our hands and we will be fine.”

The government had earlier called on political parties to support its efforts aimed at fighting the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

It said issues surrounding the outbreak of the pandemic in the country must be depoliticized.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it was important for the various political parties to join forces with the government to help tackle the pandemic.

---citinewsroom