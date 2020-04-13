Covid-19: Allied Health Professionals Pull Out From Contact Tracing

Listen to article

The 2017 and 2018 batch of the unemployed Allied Health Professionals who are voluntarily assisting in contact tracing of covid-19 patients have threatened to pull out of the exercise effective today, April 13.

Their action, they said is warranted by the neglect and unfair treatment being meted out to them by the Ministry of Health regarding financial clearance for recruitment.

In a statement, the General Secretary of the Coalition of Unemployed Allied Health Professions-Ghana (COAHP) Vincent Amponsah Gyamfi said they had several engagements with the Health Ministry to submit their names together with their colleague 2017 Diploma nurses to the Finance Ministry for financial clearance.

He indicated that follow-ups were done to which the Health Ministry promised them the March deadline however, only that of the nurses were granted leaving out Allied Health Professionals.

Meanwhile, effective contact tracing, according to government has led to uncovering those infected with the novel coronavirus in the country.

Read full statement below: