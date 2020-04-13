Covid-19: Sikkens Donate Food Items To Kwahu Obomeng Aged, Vulnerable Group

The Chief Executive Officer of Sikkens Group of Companies, Mr. Kwame Bamfo, aka Sikkens has donated food items to residents of Kwahu Obomeng to help mitigate the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food items include 200 bags of rice, 50 boxes of sardines, 50 bags of tin tomatoes, bags of sachet water and boxes of mineral water.

Beneficial of the items were the aged, the poor in society, the physically challenged and residents of the Kwahu Obomeng community.

In a short briefing at the Obomeng traditional council on the purpose of the donation, Hon. Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, the District Chief Executive of the Kwahu South District Assembly, who presented the items on behalf of Mr. Kwame Bamfo present the items to Oderfour Nana Effah Opinamang III, Chief of Kwahu Obomeg and his elders to be distributed to residents of the community.

According to the DCE, the gesture is aimed at supporting members of the community in this trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know for a fact that Mr. Kwame Bamfo our brother and friend is doing a lot to support government in the fight against the virus in Accra but considers it necessary to support residents of his home town especially in this time when all Ghanaians have had to hold each other's hand to be able to combat this deadly disease," he stated.

On his part, Odefour Nana Effah Opinamang III, the Chief of Kwahu Obomeng expressed his sincere gratitude to Mr. Kwame Bamfo, the DCE and his entourage for their visit and kind gesture.

According to him, even though the Obomeng community has been overwhelmed with the donation, they are not surprised because Mr. Bamfo usually fete residents of the community every year during Easter festivities.

"We are not surprised because usually every year, Mr. Bamfo employs good caterers to prepare good for residents of this community during the Easter season but this gesture has however overwhelmed us and all I can say on behalf of my people is for the all rewarding God to bless and replenish him in all his endeavours," he intimated.

Oderfour Nana Effah Opinamang further emphasized that the donation is mainly targeted at the aged and the very poor in society and therefore pleaded with the youth of the community not to be bitter in case most of them are not covered.

He instead urges the youth to approach the elders of the palace to secure free lands for farming because that is what can actually sustain them for longer periods, in case the situation goes beyond an unexpected period.

"I have procured a lot of cutlasses and hoes to be given to my youth to farm so that in case the situation tarries, they can eat what they have cultivated by themselves, since this all-important gesture may not be enough to sustain them forever," he added.

Mr. Bamfo, aka Sikkens has built a three-unit Montessori KG block and modern ancillary facilities for the Nkawkaw Domeabra SDA church to improve early childhood education for children in that part of the area.

He is also an educational financier for children from basic to tertiary education in a village called Amanuah in the Kwahu East District and continues to be an amazing help to the vulnerable in the Kwahu Ridge of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Mr. Kwabena Amponsah and Lorence Ofori, both employees of Mr. Bamfo commended him highly for the gesture.

According to them, Mr. Bamfo is a person who rather feels the hunger of his employees and always seeks to satisfy them than himself.