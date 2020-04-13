Covid-19: Gov’t Issues Guidelines For Distribution Of Free Food

Listen to article

Government has issued strict guidelines on the distribution of cooked and uncooked food packages across the country as part of the coronavirus relief support.

The guidelines come as images emerge of a thick crowd in Kumasi during the distribution of some relief items by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

In a statement jointly signed by the Minister of Local Goverment and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, and the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, Government urged all MMDCEs to put together a distribution plan to distribute cooked and uncooked food in their respective districts.

It says food distribution should be done at electoral areas within the District specifically to cater for the vulnerable.

“It is highly recommended that foods should be distributed to homes or small clusters of areas within the community.”

The statement added that “opinion and religious leaders should be consulted and involved in the distribution plan and also where practical in the distribution.”

“It is mandatory that in the distribution of food, the protocols will be observed especially regarding social distancing.”

“Where the protocols are not observed, the security services are mandated to stop the distribution and to ensure order and discipline.”

“Where private groups want to contribute or distribute food, it is advised that they contact the MMDCEs for support, supervision and security and for the observance of the protocols during distribution,” according to the guidelines.

---Daily Guide