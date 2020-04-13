Crowdfrica.org Opens Its Fundraising Platform To Help Finance COVID19 Efforts In Ghana And Africa.

Crowdfrica.org, a fundraising website like Gofundme but for healthcare and education in Africa opens its platform to influencers, groups, communities, and organizations that want to raise funds for their COVID19 initiatives.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide and on the rise in Africa with almost 14,000 infected cases. This COVID19 crisis is causing a severe economic impact on individuals, communities, small businesses, and health organizations.

In Africa, where we have limited resources, there is an urgent need for medical supplies, innovations or solutions to support those at the front line and vulnerable communities.

Thankfully, in Ghana, we have seen individuals, groups, and NGOs coming up with innovative solutions to stop the spread of COVID19, aid health workers, and support affected communities. But almost all of these groups are facing a big challenge -a need for financial support to launch, produce and deliver where most needed.

At Crowdfrica, we believe everyone can help! That is why we are opening our fundraising platform -crowdfrica.org (which is like GOFundMe but for Africans ) to empower individuals, groups, communities, and organizations that want to raise funds for their COVID19 initiatives and to step up in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and help those who need it most.

Submit your initiative/campaign here: bit.ly/COVIDPROJECTS

Businesses and people with influence who want to rally their friends, family, fans, employees, or the public to raise funds to support COVID19 efforts by verified groups can easily do so by becoming champions of a campaign of their choice on crowdfrica.org.

Crowdfrica makes it easy and secure for people from around the world to contribute to campaigns through Mobile Money, Debit and Credit card, Paypal, and CashApp.

Crowdfrica will charge NO platform fees for COVID-19 initiatives. 100% of contributions go towards the cause.

To start raising funds for your COVID-19 initiative or need, submit it with the link below;

https://bit.ly/COVIDPROJECTS Reach out to Crowdfrica here: +233 (0) 555 941 094 / [email protected]