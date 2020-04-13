Covid-19 Donations: Tamale Residents Laud Dr. Anyars For His Continuous Efforts In Valuing Their Health

Residents of Tamale Central Constituency have applauded Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency for his outstanding contributions to the welfare of the people in the constituency.

For the past weeks, Dr. Anyars has been donating sanitizers, veronica buckets, soaps, basins, and gloves to all constituents without discrimination. Whiles receiving the items, many of the residents acknowledged his continuous efforts in providing social interventions that improve the lives of the people, noticeable among them are regular free medical treatment and screening in the constituency.

Media Houses, Opinion Leaders, Public Institutions, Youth Groups and Leadership of the various mosques were the first group to have received the donations as his way of appreciating the vital role they are playing to ensure all protocols under COVID-19 as outlined by Ghana Health Service are observed by the constituents. This was disclosed by Mr. Musah Mutawkil, NPP Tamale Central Constituency Secretary.

All the hospitals in the Tamale Central Constituency were not left out. Items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis have also been donated to the SDA Hospital, Tamale Central Hospital, Tamale West Hospital, and Tamale Teaching Hospital. Other public institutions such as Ghana Police service and the Prisons Service received some of the PPEs to ensure their safety as frontliners during this period.

Tamale Central Constituency has 50 Public pay-per-use toilets, which is patronized by a significant number of people. Over the weekend, Dr. Anyars through his constituency Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, popularly known as "Shidimyinyaa" in a brief ceremony donated 50 Veronica buckets and 250 bottles of liquid soap to all the 50 public toilets in the Constituency to ensure the less privileged, notwithstanding religion, age, sex, political affiliation or economic status observes handwashing protocols in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

A trader couldn’t hide her joy and satisfaction. ‘We are grateful that he is regularly paying attention to our health needs. Although it's a health need, I wouldn’t have accepted it if it was coming from any other person apart from Dr. Anyars. This is because, for Dr. Anyars whether the world is sick or not, he is paying attention to our health needs. The regular checkup he organizes has helped me and my household to be health-conscious. May Allah guide him.” She stated with joy.

The overall development of the constituents is the utmost concern of Dr. Anyars as he has also facilitated radio broadcast of sermons to allow Islamic Clerics to reach out to the Muslim Community in this era of social distancing (no congregational prayers).

Some opinion leaders have described the soft-spoken Parliamentary Aspirant as one of the first philanthropists to have come to the aid of citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic, stating that, “Dr. Anyars organized buses for our sons and daughters to get home safely. This was very thoughtful considering the disruption our children would have faced.”

The free buses transported students from the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Education Winneba, University of Cape Coast and Islamic University College of Ghana to Tamale after President Akuffo-Addo announced that all tertiary institutions should be closed.

As of April 12, 2020, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 566.