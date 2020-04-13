ModernGhanalogo

13.04.2020 General News

Follow Social Distancing Protocols In Distributing Relief Packs – Gov’t

By News Desk
Government is appealing to benevolent organizations and individuals to ensure social distancing while distributing relief packs to the vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made the appeal on behalf of government.

In a tweet, he says “we encourage all who are involved in distributing relief packs to the vulnerable to ensure social distancing is observed.”

He warned that “else your efforts will be counter productive.”

---Daily Guide

