Ho: New Lab For Testing COVID-19 Samples Coming

A new laboratory at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho in the Volta Region is expected to begin operations next week.

This follows the detection of nine COVID-19 cases in the Volta Region.

The laboratory which is said to be ready for operations has been awaiting approval from the National Reference Laboratory and Noguchi.

In a Citi News interview, Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa said the laboratory will soon be operationalized to enhance efforts to trace contacts of the nine COVID-19 cases in the Volta Region.

“We have a very sophisticated laboratory at the University of Health and Allied Sciences. The staff have gone to Noguchi for training and we are set to start testing. Now you know that apart from cases in Noguchi, we have got two more centres on board but the next phase is to move the testing to the other regions so that they are not localized in Accra and Kumasi,” Dr. Letsa said.

