ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.04.2020 Health

E/R: 65-Year-Old Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Fanteakwa

By News Desk
E/R: 65-Year-Old Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Fanteakwa
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

A 65-year-old mango farmer at Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

He is part of the 32 cases so far recorded in the Eastern Region.

A letter from the Eastern Regional Directorate, addressed to the National Headquarters of the Ghana Health Service and sighted by citinewsroom.com said the mango farmer was initially admitted at the Begoro Governmental Hospital for tuberculosis but later developed other symptoms.

Subsequent tests proved that he was COVID-19 positive, the Health Directorate explained in the letter.

“On 5th April,2020 a 65-year-old mango farmer was admitted to the male ward of Begoro Government Hospital in Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region on account of query Tuberculosis. On 6th April 2020, he developed dyspnoea and a fever of above 40oC and was thought to have COVID-19 as well. His sample was sent to the lab on 7th April 2020. Results received on the night of 11th April 2020 indicated he was POSITIVE for COVID-19 disease.” the letter added.

58 health officials quarantined

Meanwhile, some 58 staff of the Begoro Government Hospital believed to have come into contact with the patient are currently under quarantine.

Their samples have been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) for testing.

The letter also noted that further contact tracing has also begun.

At the national level, 566 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana with eight deaths and four recoveries.

Ten regions out of 16 regions in Ghana have recorded cases of COVID-19.

---citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

COVID-19 Lockdown: Hot Meals For Ghanaians Costing Gov't GH₵...
2 hours ago

NPP Gov’t Bigwigs Used Akufo-Addo Name To Extort $22m From S...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line