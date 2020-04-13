Covid-19: China Reports 108 New Cases

China has reported 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

Health officials in the Asian nation say the new cases were all imported.

The cases are believed to be China’s highest in recent times.

The cases were reported on Sunday, amid racist crackdown on African nationals.

China has as at April 13, accordingly recorded a total of 82,160 cases of coronavirus, 3,341 deaths and 77,663 recoveries.

---Daily Guide