We Must Have Strategic And Investment Plans To Address Future Pandemics - Mahama

While the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues in Ghana, former President John Dramani Mahama is advocating for the country to have strategic and investment plans for future pandemics.

The West African country has not been left out of the global pandemic which started from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China.

In Ghana, there has been a total of 566 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus with 8 deaths as well. With the toll surging up on a daily basis, the government is under fire to find ways to deal with the crisis to protect the citizenry.

In a write up by ex-president John Dramani Mahama, he has started a conversation about the need to have strategic plans and investments that will help the country when faced with similar pandemics in the future after the fight against COVID-19 is won.

“While our minds are focused on fighting COVID-19, I would like to start a conversation about strategic plans and investments that will address future pandemics.

“As I have already suggested there is the need for a National Infectious Disease Response Plan that clearly sets out the specific steps to be taken to prevent the entry of such diseases, quickly arrest them at a very early stage even if they do enter our shores and reduce their impact to the barest minimum”, the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said.

While extending season greetings to Ghanaians on Easter Sunday, he has further shared optimism that the country will win the fight against the COVID-19 if all heads come together.

“A Happy Easter to all of us. It is my prayer that this Season will offer our dear nation God's unfailing Mercy and Grace to overcome the surge of our present pain. Together We Will Win the Fight Against Coronavirus!”.