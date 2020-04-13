Mahama Calls On Gov’t To Give Attention To Endemic Diseases Amidst COVID-19

Former President John Dramani Mahama is calling on the government to give attention to endemic diseases in the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

This follows reported cases of meningitis which has led to the loss of lives in the Upper West Region. According to confirmed reports, the disease has taken the lives of 37 people already and has infected hundreds of people.

Through a write-up on day 14 of the partial lockdown imposed by the government on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, and the Tema Metropolis, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that the needed attention must be given to other diseases even as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“As we mourn the dead from COVID-19, meningitis is reported to have killed 37 people in the Upper West Region, out of hundreds who have contracted the illness. Even as we focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not take our eyes off endemic diseases that have a tragic history of annually exacting a significant toll on our people”, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate said.

He added, “I call on Government to offer the regions in the north the needed attention in order to address the silent deaths and infections occurring as a result of meningitis”.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus as of Sunday, April 12, 2020, has shot up to 566 with 8 recorded deaths as well.