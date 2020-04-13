Together We Will Win the Fight Against Coronavirus – Ex-President Mahama

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that he is confident the country will win the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) with a united front.

The West Africa Country as of Sunday, April 12, 2020, had recorded 566 cases of the COVID-19 disease with a death toll of 8 as well.

In a message to Ghanaians on Easter Sunday on Day 14 of the partial lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the disease, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has noted that he prays the season will give the country the Mercy and Grace of God to prevail.

“A Happy Easter to all of us. It is my prayer that this Season will offer our dear nation God's unfailing Mercy and Grace to overcome the surge of our present pain.

“Together We Will Win the Fight Against Coronavirus!”, the former President stressed.

The presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also called on the government to provide the needed Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to health workers to protect them as they lead the fight against the COVID-19.

“I wish to reiterate my call for government to provide adequate PPEs to health workers, ensure testing of as many people as possible for the COVID-19 virus as we stay home during the extended lockdown period, observing social distancing protocols and washing our hands with soap under running water, regularly”, Mr. Mahama said.