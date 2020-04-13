E/R: NPP Regional Secretary Joins Campaign To Kick Out Deadly Coronavirus

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo has joined the campaign to kick the deadly coronavirus out of the country and the world at large.

The disease, also known as Convid-19 has claimed over 114,273 lives with more than 1,853,627 infections worldwide. As of Sunday, April 12, 2020, a total of 566 cases have been confirmed in Ghana with 8 deaths as well.

This has led to the banning of all major activities in the country including funerals, weddings, and others to avoid a large number of people gathering in one place.

The President, Nana Akuffo Addo in order to curb the spread of the disease, issued a lockdown with only emergency movement allowed with essential workers are exempted from the lockdown.

Mr. Jeff Konadu sharing his thought on the virus has entreated Ghanaians to adhere to directives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and government amidst the coronavirus crisis.

“There has been a lot of directives about the virus, let stick to it and be safe. One of the safety measures is to wash our hands regularly with soap and also embark on the use of hand sanitizers", the NPP Regional Secretary said.

He added, “I want to tell Ghanaians to stay calm and adhere to safety precautions from experts in a bid to get rid of the disease.

Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo has therefore charged Ghanaians to stay home as stated by the President and be safe.