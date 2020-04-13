Lockdown Extension: We’re Going To Be Tough – A/R Police

The Ashanti Regional Deputy Police Commander ACP David Ajem Agyemang has warned Ghanaians especially those within his jurisdiction to brace themselves for tougher sanctions against those found flouting the partial lockdown directive.

According to the Police Capo, the extension of the lockdown as announced by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo last Friday has rather empowered the Police administration to improve their operations since the available data on Ghana’s COVID-19 was getting scary.

He implored the public to endeavour to obey the stay at home order adding that because the security gave human face to the exercise in the first two weeks some miscreants took the law into their hands by walking aimlessly in the streets doing practically nothing.

ACP David Ajem Agyemang gave the warning over the weekend when the Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Women Empowerment Foundation presented prepared delicious jollof rice and bottled water amounting to thousand of Ghana cedis to the Ashanti Regional Police command to encourage them to discharge their operations more creditable.

He told the women group.” Tell your family and friends to stay home because next week we are going to be extra tough to ensure everyone stays at home. The law of the Imposition of Restriction law is very harsh on miscreants so if you are found guilty you may be jailed not less than four years or be fined. The Police do not want to be seen jailing those who would be flouting the law hence the warning.”

The Ashanti Regional President of the Women Empowerment Foundation Mrs. Doris Amakwaa during the presentation charged the media to show development in the US and Europe on the COVID-19 deaths on television to help deter the public from violating the laws.

Madam Doris Amankwaa further maintained that the challenge ahead of the country and the world as a whole demands everybody’s support and donations to the needy and the frontline workers in particular to enable them realize the public is grateful for their commitment.