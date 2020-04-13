Christian Redemption International Ministry Donates To Koforidua Prisons

Ghanaians have been urged to support prison inmates across the country to remind them the public care despite the situation they find themselves in now.

Head Pastor of Christian Redemption International Ministry at Osabene, a suburb of Koforidua, Snr Prophet Benard Opoku Nsiah made the passionate appeal when he led a congregation of the church to donate food items and other toiletries to the Koforidua Central Prisons on Easter Sunday.

He emphasised on the need to help the needy wherever they find themselves as there is blessing in giving than receiving.

According to the Spiritual leader, the decision to the support inmates of the facility was as a result of a prophecy and direction by God in this time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He again, indicated that the toiletries will go a long way to help boost the health needs of inmates to ensure hygienic conditions at the facility to shy away from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snr Prophet Benard Opoku Nsiah, however, pledged the church’s continuous support to the facility and prayed for prison inmates to have a brighter future after leaving their confinement.

Meanwhile, the Head of Duties at the facility who received the items on behalf of management, DSP Duncan Osafo Darko, commended the leadership of the church for their kind gesture indicating it would go a long way to support inmates.

“1.80 pesewas has been allocated to each inmate for a three square meal daily but it is not enough, hence inmates depend on donations like this to survive. We are grateful to Snr Prophet and his congregation for thinking about the welfare of inmates,” DSP Osafo Darko retreated.