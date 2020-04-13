Covid-19: Lock Down The Virus, Not The Country – Supt Toobu Tells African Leaders

Listen to article

A former secretary to the office of the Inspector General of Police Superintendent retired Peter Toobu is recommending what he calls a Customized Lockdown System for African countries.

According to the Wa West parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, African countries will do themselves bad, if they ‘blindly copy’ containment modules adopted by the Western and Eastern countries where the pandemic continues to consume lives in thousands.

Against suggestions from bodies like the Bureau for public safety and the Ghana Medical Association for the locking down of entire countries to prevent spread of the COVID 19 pandemic, Mr Toobu is proposing that African governments rather confine the virus to security manned isolation centers for targeted support.

In an open letter to all African leaders, he argues the kind of investments needed for lockdowns in Africa will only plunge already indebted African countries to contract huge loans which will take generations prolonged periods to offset.

“The already indebted African continent can only successfully replicate the Eastern or Western Module through more loans that will hurt and haunt us in more than one generation after COVID-19. The time for Africa not to blindly copy is now. The time to innovate a customized solution to a global problem in Africa is also now,” his admonition read.

In Mr Toobu’s 10 point recommendation, he is asking African Countries to plan with the worst case scenario of 0.4% of the population as a guide.

“For instance, GHANA (population of 30million) with an assumption of 0.4% will have to plan with a total figure of 120,000 people in mind. Four incubation periods (14 x 4) of 56 days is also recommended as a special feature of CTL to aid budgeting,” the statement notes.

Aside the restriction of movements, closure of borders, aggressive testing, promotion of hand washing and sanitizing, isolation of suspected cases and treatment in designated health facilities, the retired security Capo wants governments to Use the Armed Forces, the Police and Disaster Management Organisations to create Isolation Camps with inspirational names.

He is also calling for relief items to be directed to the isolation camps and not the vulnerable populace who do not bear any suspicion of harboring COVID 19.

He warned, “the idea of distributing food both cooked and uncooked by people who do not carry COVID-19 Test Clearance Certificates is worrying. Unconsciously creating crowds in the name of sharing cooked food to the vulnerable rubbishes social distancing protocols. Also, other social reliefs worth millions of dollars can serve as an opening for corruption is not very disciplined financial systems. All these will come to haunt us in the post-COVID-19 world.”

Meanwhile over 140 COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the last 24 hours shooting Ghana’s case count to 566 from 408 as of Saturday evening.