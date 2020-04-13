COVID-19: Pure FM Presenter Eunice Attakora-Manu Supports Needy Households

Listen to article

A renowned journalist working with Pure FM in Kumasi, Ms Eunice Attakora- Manu is leading the charge to mobilize relief items for several needy persons towards COVID-19 prevention.

Ghana is currently under partial lockdown after recording 566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and with 8 deaths as at 12th April 2020.

Ms Eunice Attakora- Manu through her NGO, Vida Victoria Foundation (VVF) has supported several individuals, deprived institutions and households with assorted food items to alleviate their plight.

Ms Eunice Attakora -Manu and her Foundation with support from other partners such as TIM -UK, Mabel and Friends Project and some individuals have also given and continue' to give cash donations through MoMo to needy households.

Most of the recipients of the cash and food donations continue to call to express their appreciation. One Madam Mavis Mensah, a jobless widow with four children at Kasoa testified how a timely donation of GHc200.00 from Ms Eunice Attakora- Manu on Friday, April 10th, 2020 saved her life and those of her children.

"I called a toll-free number 0800800800 given out by the Minister for Gender for relief but they took my details and that was all. I tried calling them back but to no avail. Luckily, one Journalist in my area by the name Edmond Gyebi complained about my issue on social media and in less than 30 minutes I had a call from Ms Eunice Attakora- Manu and she quickly sent me GHC200.00 through MoMo. And that was a life-saving intervention for mu family", Madam Mavis Mensah disclosed.

Mr Osei Mensah, President of the Ghana Wheelchair Softball Federation also received 20 bags of rice from Ms Attakora -Manu to save over 30 members of the Federation and their families from the looming starvation.

Meanwhile, the Vida Victoria Foundation has also presented assorted items to the inmates of the Central Destitute Infirmary at Amoafo near Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

The items included; bags of Charcoal, boxes of Mackerel, tin Tomatoes, Beans, Gari, Fish, Salt, Frozen Chicken, Milk, Sachets of water and other food items.

Ms Eunice Attakora- Manu during the presentation said: “I raised funds from friends on Pure FM Women Affairs show and my Facebook wall after I received several calls from the Infirmary”.

“I spoke to the Member of Parliament for Bekwai Hon Joseph Osei Owusu and he donated some bags of rice to the Infirmary. Today I came here to present these items to the management of the infirmary to feed the inmates” she said.

Expressing her gratitude to those who made it possible for her to donate the items to the infirmary, Ms Attakora- Manu, however, appealed to the public, stakeholders and NGOs to always remember Bekwai Central Destitute Infirmary.

Senior Childcare Officer at the Central Destitute Infirmary Nana Akua Adutwumaa expressed gratitude to the Foundation for coming to their aid.