ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.04.2020 General News

Covid-19 Lockdown: Police Arrest 29 In Mosque

By News Desk
Covid-19 Lockdown: Police Arrest 29 In Mosque
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 29 persons in a mosque at Nyamekye Darkuman in Accra for breaching the social distancing protocol.

According to the Command’s spokeswoman, Efia Tenge, the suspects said they had assembled for an Islamic marriage activity but were overwhelmed by the number of persons who turned up.

They have been released on bail after their caution statements were taken.

They are expected to appear in court in the course of the week.

---citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

COVID-19: 57.1% Of Infected Persons Had No History Of Foreig...
38 minutes ago

Covid-19: Volta, Western Regions Record First Cases
38 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line