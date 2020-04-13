Covid-19 Lockdown: Police Arrest 29 In Mosque

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 29 persons in a mosque at Nyamekye Darkuman in Accra for breaching the social distancing protocol.

According to the Command’s spokeswoman, Efia Tenge, the suspects said they had assembled for an Islamic marriage activity but were overwhelmed by the number of persons who turned up.

They have been released on bail after their caution statements were taken.

They are expected to appear in court in the course of the week.

