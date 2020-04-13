COVID-19: Three Suspected Cases In Yendi Test Negative

All three suspected Covid-19 cases in Yendi in the Northern Region, for which samples were taken for testing have proven negative.

There was great anxiety amongst residents following news of the suspected COVID-19 cases.

The medical superintendent of the Yendi Municipal hospital, Dr. Ayuba Seidu Abdulai who confirmed the development to Citi News urged the residents of Yendi to be calm as health authorities work to avert any an outbreak in the area.

He also urged them to strictly adhere to the health protocols related to COVID-19.

“I can confirm that from the national records, the samples as we have all been waiting for, all three are negative for COVID-19. So in effect, in the Yendi Municipality, we don’t have any COVID-19 case. The cases everybody has been rumoured that they are positive, they are not positive,” he said.

He further called on the residents to be vigilant in their communities and report any suspected case for early tracing.

“We take this opportunity to urge the communities to be vigilant, calm and increase suspicion so that in case we get a case, which we don’t hope we do, we can detect it early and help prevent further spread into the community,” he added.

Three cases of COVID-19 were suspected in the Yendi Municipal hospital last week.

Samples were immediately taken and sent to the Kumasi Center for Collaboration Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR).

The persons involved included a woman who returned from Accra to join her husband and an old man in one of the suburbs of Yendi.

---citinewsroom