Covid-19: Volta, Western Regions Record First Cases

The Western and Volta regions have become the latest to record the first cases of COVID-19.

While the Western Region confirmed one case, the Volta Region confirmed nine cases, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The development now increases the number of regions affected by COVID-19 to 10 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of cases followed by the Ashanti and Eastern region.

The Northern Region follows before the Volta Region.

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19

A total of 566 COVID-19 cases have so far been recorded in the country with eight deaths and four recoveries. Region breakdown

Greater Accra – 452

Ashanti – 49

Eastern – 32

Northern – 10

Volta – 9

Upper West – 7

Upper East – 4

North East – 1

Western – 1

Central – 1

---citinewsroom