Effutu NDC Communications Officer Suspended

The Effutu Constituency Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Dadzie aka Nenyi Akrama, has been suspended from his position.

The party says he was suspended two weeks ago by his Constituency Executives.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Central Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwesi Dawood.

“Details may be or may not be communicated to all in due course,” it says about why the officer has been suspended.

According to the statement, “the Deputy Communications Officer for the Effutu Constituency, Dauda Murtalib Moukaizil aka Osama Osama is now incharge of Effutu-NDC Communications.”

It urged “kindly accord him the needed support and cooperation at all times.”

The Effutu Constituency of the NDC has been in turmoil since the replacement of the elected parliamentary candidate with an NPP turncoat, James Kofi Annan.

Party executives and members have been at loggerheads as to why the constituency is being handed to the NPP on a silver platter with the poaching of an NPP member as NDC parliamentary candidate.

DGN Online is reliably informed that there are moves to get an NDC person to contest the seat.

Sources say some party gurus are working to convince former MP, Mike Hammah to take the baton for the 2020 parliamentary elections.

