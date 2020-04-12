COVID-19: Local Production Of PPEs In Ghana [Photos]

Some local companies have commenced the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in Ghana.

Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, paid a working visit to some four Ghanaian garment manufacturing companies in Accra on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The government selected these companies to produce personal protective kits for the frontline health workers leading the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The companies are Dignity DTRT, Sleek Garments, Cadling Fashions, and Alfie Designs Limited.

They are to produce among other things, face masks, medical scrubs, hospital gowns and headgears using fabrics from ATL, Volta Star Textiles and GTP.

Mr. Kyerematen who was accompanied by a team from both Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Health encouraged both management and workers of the companies to adhere to the World Health Organisation’s preventive protocols and expressed the gratitude of the government to them for supporting the fight against this global pandemic.

Government to take delivery of 3.6m locally produced masks

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu indicated last week that the government has selected some companies to locally produce some personal protective kits as announced by the President.

The companies are to produce a total of 3.6 million masks which will be distributed across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing on April 7, 2020, on COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu said they are expecting to receive all the masks within a week.

“The President is making all efforts to resource the Ministry to ensure that we have adequate numbers of protective equipment. In his speech, he talked about taking the opportunity of the crisis to build local capacities to do some of these things at home. As I speak, the Minister of Trade has selected five [local firms] to sew 3.6 million nose masks. They will start delivery from tomorrow. We will take delivery of 150,000 each day and within the next seven days or so, the whole country will be flooded with these masks, especially for health workers.”

