Covid-19: Boris Johnson Survives, Discharged From Hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work, Downing Street says.

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' hospital, in London, on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

Downing Street said the PM would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in hospital in the UK was poised to pass 10,000 on Sunday, amid an ongoing row about availability of protective equipment for health care workers.

Dr Ian Abbs, chief executive at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, said: "It is a great credit to the exceptional professionalism of clinical teams, as well as everyone in the wider organisation, that we have been able to care for the prime minister so effectively, whilst continuing to deliver equally high standards of care to all of our patients.

"While it is right that we celebrate this good news, our thoughts turn immediately to those who still need our help at this time.

"On behalf of everyone at Guy's and St Thomas', I'd ask that people stay home to help us save lives and protect the NHS."

Image captionThe PM's partner Carrie Symonds has been self-isolating with symptoms

The prime minister's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months, said on Twitter: "Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I'm feeling incredibly lucky.

"There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.

"I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas' Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you."

Ms Symonds has been self-isolating with coronavirus-like symptoms but has not been tested.

Mr Johnson will be recuperating at Chequers, the official country residence of serving UK prime ministers since 1921.

The Grade 1 listed mansion, set in 1,000 acres of Buckinghamshire countryside, is about 40 miles north-west of London.

