Police, Military Decongest Okaishie Market Over Social Distancing Issues

A team of military and police officers on Saturday embarked on a decongestion exercise at the Okaishie market in Accra to reduce crowding.

The exercise was aimed at ensuring compliance with the social distancing directive as one of the measures towards fighting COVID-19.

While retail shops were ordered to shut down, vendors of perishable and other food items were allowed to sell.

Speaking to Citi News, the leader of the team, ACP Martin Ayih said his personnel are determined to ensure compliance of the directive on the partial lockdown.

“We were informed that most of the shops at Okaishie drug lane are all operating at full capacity. So we came round and lo and behold it was true. We warned them to pack because a lot of people have converged here as a result of the closure of other markets in Accra. We also noticed that nobody was observing social distancing so we thought that it will not do us good if they continue to trade here so we advised them to lock the shops up.”

---citinewsroom