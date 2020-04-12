Lockdown: NAPO Presents Food Items To Two Children’s Homes In Kumasi

Listen to article

The Minister of Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has presented bags of rice and boxes of cooking oil to the Kumasi Children’s Home and Kumasi Cheshire Home in the Ashanti region.

The donation is part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of addressing some of the challenges arising out of the Covid-19 lockdown in Ghana.

He said the donation was part of his spiritual and social obligation aimed at helping managers of the home to feed the children well so that they will stay home and adhere to the government’s lockdown order to help stop the speed of the virus.

Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the MP for Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region, made the donation on Friday, April 10, 2020.

He added, “the government’s decision to partially lockdown some communities in our country, has resulted in some difficulties to some Ghanaians, and these children are of no exception”.

“I am also using this opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians, especially the well-to-do people in our midst, to constantly donate to the various orphanage homes in order to support the children, who have no parents to turn look up to for support and care,” he appealed.

Divine deliverance Receiving the items, the Proprietor of the Home, Mrs. Mabel Amponsah, thanked Hon. Opoku Prempeh for his constant interventions in delivering them from difficulties that confront them.

“On behalf on my children and the staff, I sincerely express my utmost pleasure for always coming to our aid in times of difficulties. These foods items will assist in feeding the children who are locked down here as we observe the president’s directives,” she added.

At Kumasi Cheshire Home Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also presented food items to support the Kumasi Cheshire Home in fulfillment of his social and spiritual obligation of periodically lending a helping hand to the needy in our society.

The donation which included bags of rice and boxes of cooking oil was to help the residents of the rehabilitation centre to survive the lockdown down period, with its attendant challenges, according to the minister.

Presenting the foods on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Home at Edwenase in Kumasi, said “I am grateful to God for the opportunity to help others in need and I hope this gesture will help ease the huge burden on officials and users of the centre”.

“The Holy Bible teaches that we should support the needy in our midst in times of difficulty. As a Christian, this has been my constant motivation of delightfully sharing whatever I have with vulnerable people,” he added.

The Administrator’s gratitude Administrator of the Kumasi Cheshire Home, Mr. Owusu Adjei, expressed their gratitude for the gesture.

“Such a time, in the era of a lockdown that many people contemplate on what they can save for their family and friends, hardly will anyone dare come out to help us, but you have honoured your spiritual and social obligations to the poor”.

“May I remind you that this is not the first time the Home has enormously benefitted from your benevolence. We pray that God richly reward you”, he stated.