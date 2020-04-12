Give University Students Free Internet Bundle — UCC NDC TEIN Calls On Govt

Listen to article

The Tertiary Education Institutions Network of NDC, UCC branch has called on government to give students free internet bundles to access e-learning platforms as online lectures begins.

In a statement signed by the President, Crispin Wienaa, and issued by the communication officer, Samuel Ayeh, on 11th April, 2020, TEIN called on government to come to the aid of students by providing free internet services so they can access the e-learning platforms.

"Students need to continue with academic work while at home. e-learning is a fantastic idea. We therefore call on government to come to the aid of University of Cape Coast students and possibly all university students with free internet services to access the E-learning platforms".

Below is the full statement: