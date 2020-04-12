Agogo Queen Mother Partner Ghana Gas' Owusu Bempah To Fete Widows

The Queen mother of Agogo, Nana Afrakoma Kusi Obuadum has together with the Communications Director of Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah aka Aboa Apapo donated some food items to widows in Agogo.

The items included 500 bags of rice, 500 bottles of oil and cartons of sardines.

The Queen mother said after careful deliberations with Mr. Bempah, they decided to gift widows in the community with the food items because they are the most vulnerable in the community and have been greatly affected by the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Making the presentation to the widows, Mr. Bempah said as an indigene of Agogo, he could not sit idle during these trying times and not help out the less privileged in the community.

According to him, he is aware of the effect of the Coronavirus outbreak, and the measures government has put in place to minimize its spread.

Mr. Bempah in return after giving out the gifts requested the widows to pray for the development of Agogo and all of its indigenous "so that Agogo can develop and be known for good reasons."

The widows who received the items expressed their gratitude for the gesture and asked for God’s blessings for Nana Hemaa, Mr. Bempah and the entire Agogo community.

