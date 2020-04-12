Confirmed: Upper East Region Records 3 More Covid-19 Cases After Contact Tracing

Three persons have been tested positive to the novel coronavirus in the Upper East Region.

The first case, which was reported on April 3 was a pregnant woman in Bolga who had no travel history or contact with any of the confirmed cases in the country.

This brings the total number of reported cases to four, the Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has confirmed in a statement.

The statement indicated that this was after contact tracing of 44 persons whose samples were taken to Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) for laboratory investigation.

"We received the laboratory feedback on the contacts from KCCR which showed that three (3) of the contacts tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total count of confirmed cases in the Upper East Region to four (4).

"All the three (3) confirmed cases have been in self-isolation since they were identified as contacts. Contact tracing has been initiated to identify all close contacts of the new cases for quarantine," the statement emphasised.

