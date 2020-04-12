ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.04.2020 General News

Covid-19: Irish Citizens Hold 'Shine Your Light' Campaign To Solidarise With Patients

By News Desk
Covid-19: Irish Citizens Hold 'Shine Your Light' Campaign To Solidarise With Patients
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Scores of Irish citizens and organizations are embarking on a campaign dubbed: Shine Your Light For Hope and Solidarity.

The campaign is in solidarity with people who have lost their lives or those who are battling for their lives due to coronavirus.

Dublin Airport has joined the campaign, with its staff shining their lights.

The Airport remains open “in line with Irish Government policy as an essential service.”

The total coronavirus cases In Ireland according to its Department of Health, has risen to 8,928, with about 320 deaths.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

It's Ethically Reprehensible, Culturally Repulsive, Morally ...
2 hours ago

Confirmed: Upper East Region Records 3 More Covid-19 Cases A...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line