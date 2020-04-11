NLA Wishes Ghanaians Happy Easter

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
By News Desk
The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to wish all Staff, Lotto Marketing Companies and all our stakeholders, a Happy Easter.

Let's take inspiration from Jesus Christ to be always patient and strong to overcome all challenges. Jesus Christ did not die for nothing. His Resurrection Power has an enormous ability to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic(COVID-19). All we need to do is to activate the Resurrection Power of Jesus Christ as believers.

Let all believers of Christ Jesus use this festive season to activate the Resurrection Power of Christ to transform their respective lives. Walking in the consciousness of Christ is mandatory for every Christian.

Faith without works is also meaningless, let us all equally observe the social distancing protocols as we celebrate the Saviour of the World, Lord Jesus Christ.

Happy Easter to all Ghanaians.

Stay Home; Observe Social Distancing; Stay Alive.

Issued By:

Public Relations Unit Of NLA

