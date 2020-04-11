Central Regional Director Of ISD Steps Up COVID-19 Campaign In Kasoa

Listen to article

The Central Regional Director of Information Services Department together with officers from Awutu Senya East has stepped up a campaign on COVID-19 in Kasoa.

The aim was to sensitize residents on the preventive measures and demonstrate to market women on how to wash the hands properly with soap under clean running water.

The team visited some communities to educate residents and shared flyers of COVID-19 in Kasoa and its environs.

Speaking from the sideline, Central Regional Director of Information Services Department, Mrs. Manaciaa Sefakor Asamoah observed the market women were not adhering to the social distancing, therefore, the need for sensitization and to demonstrate to them how to properly wash the hands so that they may not contract the virus.

Explaining further, she said the exercise was timely for our market women so that as they exchange monies with buyers or customers it could prevent the spread of the virus in Kasoa.

Mrs. Sefakor Asamoah urged all especially the market women to observe the social distancing as they pick allocated spots for trading due to temporary closure of the main markets in Kasoa.

She noted the Information Services Department would continue to hammer on the preventive measures and sensitization till the end of the pandemic.