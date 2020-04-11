E/R NPP Assures Ghanaians Of Development Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party has assured the people of the Eastern Region and Ghanaians of the government's continuous support to the development of the country despite the outbreak of COVID-19.

Read the full statement here:

WISHING YOU GOD’S BLESSINGS AND A HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Eastern Regional Chairman Hon. Kiston Akomeng Kissi, Regional Executives and the entire Membership of the New Patriotic Party, we wish the good people of Eastern Region and the entire country God’s Blessings and a Happy Good Friday.

The Death of Christ Jesus symbolizes the love and favour of God for Humanity. It is on the basis of these that the Eastern Regional Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party extend our appreciation to the good people of Eastern Region for their continuous support and commitment to the Government of H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It is the commitment of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led NPP Government that will continue to provide the numerous social intervention programmes such as Free SHS, Planting for food and jobs, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, Restoration of the Teacher and Nursing Trainees Allowances, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Payment of Health Insurance Debts, numerous road projects across the country, among others for the benefit of the Ghanaian people. These will go a long way to lessen the burden and promote the development of the people of the Eastern Region and Ghana as a whole.

As we mark today as the Good Friday, let us reflect on the sacrifices made by Christ Jesus and emulate his examples to serve humankind.

The Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party admonish the people of Eastern Region and Ghanaians at large to continue to observe the hygiene protocols outlined by the Government such as frequent handwashing with soap under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover your mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing, observe Social Distancing and most importantly STAY AT HOME, etc. to prevent getting infected by the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

As it has been stated by the President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NPP Government knows how to bring the economy back on track per our records in economic management so far but what we do not know is how to bring back lives lost due to this COVID-19 back to life.

Let us all stay safe and stay healthy.

Once again, the New Patriotic Party wishes the people of the Eastern Region and the entire country a Happy Good Friday and Happy Easter.

David Prah

Eastern Regional Communications Director, NPP.