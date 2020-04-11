COVID-19 Antidote: Amen Scientific Urges Government To Consider Herbal Medicine For Testing

The Chief Executive of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medicine Hospital, Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu is appealing to the government to consider some herbal medicines proposed for the treatment of COVID-19.

The traditional medicine practitioner argues that his hospital has drugs that have proven efficacious against symptoms of COVID-19, and there are patients who can testify to that.

He mentioned the medicines as Amen Wabco for boosting the immune system, and then Amen Chestico and Amen Fevermix, which help to manage the other symptoms of COVID-19.

“Microbial, phytochemical, sub-toxicity and chronic toxicity tests have been carried out on all the three drugs by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) and they have all been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA),” Dr. Amin Bonsu said.

He explained that a suspected COVID-19 patient from London was recently treated in his facility with some of his drugs and all the symptoms left her, so she has gone for testing to confirm cure.

“We are not claiming cure but at least the drugs are dealing with the symptoms of COVID-19 so we believe it is worth considering for testing at this point,” he said.

Dr. Amin Bonsu questioned why the government is not focusing on herbal medication, as China and India are currently doing in their own countries.

Indeed, some Chinese companies and individuals came to Ghana to lift some herbal medicines to manage COVID-19, so there is no reason why Ghana's government can also not test the herbal medicines here.

Dr. Amin Bonsu believes a collaboration from herbal medicine practitioners and government could create the needed vaccine to stop COVID-19.

He thinks the government should have embraced their proposals by now, but to date, the government is yet to pay attention to local herbal medicines for clinical tests.

It would be recalled the COA FS manufactured by Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan has also submitted long ago for testing as an antidote to viral diseases like COVID-19 and others.

Indeed, COA FS is even being used in China and other parts of the world for the management of COVID-19 the symptoms.