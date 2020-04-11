ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Covid-19: Papa Owusu Ankomah Moved From Intensive Care To Sideward In The UK

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Ankomah, who was earlier admitted at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after testing positive for Coronavirus has been moved to a sideward.

Sources tell this portal that the doctors discharged him after his condition started improving.

“Comforting news for him and his family and the whole of London Mission, ” a source said.

Earlier, this portal published that Mr. Owusu Ankomah has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted at a treatment facility.

The UK is currently among the top 10 countries with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases recording over 65,000 cases and more than 8,900 deaths.

About two days ago, the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK says Britain was the fifth country in the world with the highest coronavirus death toll.

---DGN Online

