Covid-19 Kills British Airways Crew Director

British Airways has lost its Crew Director, Ian Johnson, to deadly coronavirus. He passed on at the St Thomas's Hospital in Central London after spending 10 days in intensive care, according to media reports in the UK. The St. Thomas's Hospital is where UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was placed in intensive care on Monday, April 6, after his coronavirus condition worsened. Ian Johnson is said to be in his 50s and is believed to have been on ventilator for 10 days.
---Daily Guide