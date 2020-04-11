Water Rationing Hits Buipe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Listen to article

The Management of Buipe Community Water System says they have to ration water to be able to supply to all parts of the town.

The General Manager Abdulai Mumuni indicated in an interview that the decline in the volume of water production is because their water pump machine became faulty but they purchased one from Kumasi which is small to produce the needed volume of water for the community.

"Because of the lockdown in Kumasi, we were not able to buy the right part of the machine. The one we had is not big to pump water to all parts of the town".

Mr. Mumuni outlined that for some area of the community to be served, they had to deprive others access to water so that they could also use it for their activities.

"The pipelines are so dried up because the old one spoilt.

This night we are going to supply Yipala East by locking all the other places and then send water in that direction." he said

He noted that though they are a community-based water system but underscored that the organisation will not hesitate to make water free for the inhabitants if the government gives them the mandate.

"We will give supply to them once the government gives us the go-ahead to make it free."

But asked how soon the residents should expect their package of free water as promised by the government, he assured: "GWCL has asked us to compile some information and send it to them immediately so that they will give it to the government to give us assurance."

Mr. Mumuni expressed optimism that the downpour in the area will give them the time to fully maintain the machine to be able to supply all the suburbs of the area.

However, some residents commended the assembly member of the area for supplying them with water in the face of these challenges.