Hon. Naana Eyiah Donates Hundreds Of Items To Boost Personal Hygiene

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah has donated hundreds of items to her constituents to boost personal hygiene as part of the fight against coronavirus.

The items include Hundreds of Veronica buckets, Hand sanitizers, Handwashing bowels, assorted soaps, tissue papers, nose marks, hand gloves, and others to be distributed to every community in the Gomoa Central Constituency as her contribution towards the fight against coronavirus.

In an interview with newsmen at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Hon. Naana Eyiah noted that it has been her priority to ensure that her constituents remain healthy.

" Knowing that healthy people build a wealthy nation, I have vowed long ago to encourage personal hygiene among my people in the Gomoa Central Constituency.

Today's donation is to augment what has already been put in place and to support efforts of Health Workers at the various Health Facilities in Gomoa Central.

Am highly hopeful that these items would boost personal hygiene. Every individual knows exactly what to do in this trying times but lack of items such as what I have donated hinder expectations

Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources disclosed that the item would be placed at vantage points in every community in her Constituency for easy access adding that market centers, durbar grounds, public toilets especially and entertainment center among others

"I want to ask my people to observe regular hand washing, apply Hands Sanitizer and keep to social distancing to avoid coronavirus attack"

In a related development, Gomoa Central District Assembly has intensified public education on COVID-19 pandemic

A team of officials drawn from the Information Service Department, Community Development, Ghana Health Service, Environmental Health and Assembly Members visited market centers, lorry stations, shops and stores to sensitize them about the need for personal hygiene

Led by DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the team while encouraging them to stick to preventive methods such as regular washing of hands and social distancing to avoid infections

Still on the fight against Coronavirus, District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has presented 20 Veronica Buckets, a number of Hand Sanitizers, Tissue papers, detergents and assorted soaps to Gomoa Obuasi Health Center to supplement their activities.

She has similarly donated over 3,000 hand sanitizers to Taxi as well as commercial drivers in her constituency to protect themselves and Passengers.